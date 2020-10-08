Colombian Egan Bernal (Ineos), winner of the 2019 Tour de France and retired this year after the sixteenth stage, will not compete again this season and will focus on recovering physically by 2021, so he will not participate in the Tour of Spain.

The decision, confirmed by Cyclingnews (and already announced by AS this Tuesday), excludes Bernal as head of ranks of the Ineos for the Vuelta and makes the References for the Spanish round are the British Chris Froome, four times winner of the Tour, and the Ecuadorian Richard Carapaz, winner of the 2019 Giro.

Bernal, who also retired from the Dauphiné two weeks before the Tour de France, showed in the “grande boucle” a poor state of form which prevented him from fighting for the defense of his title and finally opted for retirement before the start of the seventeenth stage.

The 23-year-old cyclist from Zipaquirá had considered the possibility of fine-tuning his fitness for the Vuelta that takes place from October 20 to November 8, but the team’s option is the total recovery of the Colombian and face the next season with guarantees.

Chris Froome, winner of the 2011 and 2017 Vuelta and absent from the 2019 Tour, will face his last great challenge wearing the Ineos jersey in the national round before going to the Israel Start-Up Nation.

The Kenyan-born cyclist will share ranks with Richard Carapaz, who will participate for the third time in the Tour of Spain. The Ecuadorian was scheduled for the Giro, but a change in plans by Ineos forced him to participate in the Tour in the absence of Froome and Geraint Thomas.