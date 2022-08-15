Egan Bernal is back, starting tomorrow at the Tour of Denmark. The Ineos Grenadiers team included him at the last hour in the selection of the Danish race, which starts tomorrow. A delayed return with respect to a first hypothesis of the Vuelta Burgos (2-6 August) but earlier than the Tour of Germany (24-28 August), as evidenced by the latest rumors.

The accident

Bernal, king of the Tour 2019 and the Giro 2021, had not raced since last year’s Vuelta: then the training accident on January 24th in Colombia, in which he risked his life. From tomorrow, the return: and it is easy to imagine that if all goes well he will be the protagonist of the Italian races at the end of the season, starting with Lombardy on Saturday 8 October. “After what happened to me in January, this was the moment I was waiting for: to go back to racing with my teammates – said Bernal in the Ineos statement -. I can’t stress enough how hard the past eight months have been for me, both physically and mentally. That day, and the journey I have taken since then will be a part of me forever, is something I will never forget. As well as the support I received from my family, my girlfriend, Ineos and my fans ”. In the meantime, welcome back.