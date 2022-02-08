In a serious fall, professional cyclist Egan Bernal broke twenty bones – including eleven ribs, two vertebrae, a thigh and a kneecap – and sustained a perforated lung. The 25-year-old has now been released from the hospital.

Former Tour de France winner Egan Bernal (centre) gives a thumbs up surrounded by staff at the Uni-Klinikum de la Sabana, where he was treated after his fall. Image: dpa

Nfter being released from hospital, former Tour de France winner Egan Bernal of Colombia, who fell badly and had multiple surgeries, felt like he was giving birth again. “Happy to be born again,” Bernal wrote on social media on Monday. One photo also showed the team – girlfriend, mother, caregiver – tasked with helping him with his rehabilitation. In a short video, he also spoke about how his life had changed from one second to the next. “One moment I was preparing for the Tour de France and the next I was fighting for my life.”

But it happened that he met good doctors. “I have to thank them for giving me a second chance. It’s like being born again.” Just two weeks after his serious fall, Bernal left the hospital on Sunday. This was announced by the clinic near Bogotá and published photos of Bernal with the facility’s staff. “The patient is ready to start rehabilitation. There are no complications, his injuries are stable and recovering,” the statement said. Bernal will take the next steps on an outpatient basis.

The 25-year-old drove his time trial bike into a stationary bus while training in his home country. Bernal suffered almost 20 broken bones, including eleven ribs, two vertebrae, a femur and a kneecap. In addition, both lungs were perforated. Bernal himself had put his chances of not being paraplegic at only five percent.