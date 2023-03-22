In the spring of 1965, history teacher Bernadette de Vos (67, third from the right) went together with siblings (from left to right) Leonard (72, psychologist), Marjan (74, PE teacher), Roos-Marijke (70, nurse), Paul (69, nederlandicus), Hilde (65, teacher) and Bob (61, project manager) on the photo in the parental home at Lijsterbeslaan 9 in Rotterdam.

“Leonard was still at a boarding school in Nijmegen. Because he was home for a while, we took a picture. Father was alderman of Social Affairs in Rotterdam for the KVP for a long time, later also Culture. That gave advantages. Paul remembers tickets for Deep Purple in the Goals. We were allowed to become anything; only not in education and not with the police. He said that jokingly, but he didn’t like the know-it-all of teachers. Discussion was good, but with humor. Everyone had to speak. The upbringing was progressive. Mom had a car and her own bank account. We were allowed to choose a musical instrument and sports were encouraged: boys’ football, girls’ hockey. I just wanted to play football. Ma made sure boys on the street allowed this. But club football was difficult, despite the fact that father was chairman of RKSV Leonidas. The KNVB banned women’s football. It was a nice neighborhood, full of children. Lots of sidewalk balls on the street and at home there was a chore list, also for the boys. After Leonard returned from boarding school, Dad provided extra space. He talked to the neighbours. A wall was broken through, after which we could use a floor there. Everyone got their own room. Roos remembers the peace after the older children left. Yet it is precisely noise that characterizes us: talking, a bit of firing, typical Fox fun. Sit us at a table and the stories will tumble over each other. This also applies to the annual Vossenweekend with children and grandchildren. Nobody says uncle or aunt. Everyone calls each other by their first names. Special, isn’t it?”

