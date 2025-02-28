02/28/2025



The appeal body of the UEFA He has decided PARCIA CLOSUREl of the stadium Santiago Bernabéuconditioned for a period of two years, for discriminatory behavior of some Real Madrid fans in the last match of the Champions League against Manchester City, in which the Ancelotti team eliminated that of Pep Guardiola. The top European football agency also imposes a fine of 30,000 euros to the club chaired by Florentino Pérez.

During the second leg of the Palyoff prior to the round of 16, the City coach was subject to offensive songs by a sector of the white fans.

The UEFA sanction, which arrives in application of article 14 (2) of its disciplinary regulations, decrees the closure of at least half a thousand stadium seats in the next party that Real Madrid plays at home in European competition, although it is not immediately applied and will only be executed if the Real Madrid fans commit another similar infraction during the trial period.