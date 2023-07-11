“Vaccinations are the way to protect ourselves more effectively and completely from the onset of senile pathologies, guaranteeing a healthy and long-lived life”. This was stated by Roberto Bernabei, president of Italia Longeva and director of the Aging, Neurosciences, Head and Neck and Orthopedics Center at the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart in Rome, speaking at the ‘Long-Term Care Eight’ conference, which was held today at Ministry of Health.

The analysis by Italia Longeva on frailty trends, born from the collaboration between geriatricians and general practitioners, shows that the number of adults over 50 suffering from frailty is growing significantly over time and has reached significant rates. “A frailty index made up of 25 indicators was constructed through the database of general practitioners – explained Bernabei – Observing the Italian situation at the regional level, it was found that frailty is higher in the South. The reason? Because the services are more developed in Northern Italy”. To stem the overcrowding and overload of hospitals, “which could lead to the collapse of these infrastructures, it is necessary to focus on home care”. “If this course is not reversed – warns the expert – our health service will no longer be able to support the weight of fragility. We must put in place tools aimed at the early identification of these individuals within the community”.