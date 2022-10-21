“The results of the study are very comforting in the perspective of a longevity accompanied by a good quality of life. Being protected from Zoster and its painful and disabling complications is now definitively possible, we can only urge our elderly not to miss this important opportunity for prevention.“. Like this Roberto Bernabeipresident of Italia Longeva, the National Association for Aging and Active Longevity, commenting on the intermediate data of the Zoster-049 extension study anticipated today by GSK, during a meeting with the international press.

The study, from October 23 in the Open Forum Infectious Diseases (Ofid), a journal of the American Infectious Diseases Association (IDSA), shows that the recombinant shingles vaccine can provide at least 10 years of protection against the disease (known as Shingles) in over 50s, after the initial vaccination. In the interim period of 6-10 years after initial vaccination, the overall efficacy was greater than 80%.

Shingles is caused by the reactivation of the varicella zoster virus that remains silent for years along the nerve endings after causing chickenpox. With age, the immune system loses the ability to activate a strong and effective immune response, increasing the risk of developing shingles. The disease can cause severe pain and, in some cases, it lasts after the rash has subsided and can last for months or even years (post-herpetic neuralgia). In addition to being recommended for over-65s, vaccination is recommended, and offered free of charge, also to people with chronic diseases, including diabetes mellitus..

As reported by the Italian Society of Geriatrics and Gerontology (Sigg), even if 1 in 3 people will develop the infection in the course of life, the incidence and severity increase after the age of 50, reaching 1 in 2 in the over 85 years. The incidence rate of hospitalizations for Zoster is 20 times higher in those over the age of 79 and 11 times higher in those aged 70-79 than in those under the age of 50. Based on the available scientific evidence, Sigg recommends anti-Herpe Zoster vaccination, in particular the recombinant, as “the only tool for the prevention of infection and its complications considering its high efficacy and persistence over time in the elderly population, including the great elderly with multiple comorbidities “.

The Italian medical-scientific associations of reference for diabetes (Sid-Amd) also recommend anti-Herpes Zoster on the basis of recent studies that show how diabetic disease increases the risk of developing the infection by 30% and herpetic neuralgia by 78% compared to 50% of those with normal blood sugar.

The Cancer Network recommends anti-Herpes Zoster vaccination in patients with onco-haematological pathology and recalls that, in general terms, the greatest probability of developing Zoster among solid tumors is observed in those of the central nervous system, oral and esophageal cancer, stomach, colorectal, lung, breast, ovary, prostate, kidney and bladder, which are associated with a 10-50% increased likelihood of developing infection.

The SIR (Italian Society of Rheumatology) recalls that in patients with rheumatological diseases of autoimmune originfor example if they suffer from Les (systemic lupus erythematosus), recent studies show that the risk of Herpes Zoster in these patients increases by 150% compared to the comparison population, also for the therapies that are taken (immunosuppressants).

Patients with chronic respiratory conditions such as BPCO (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) have an overall 41% increased risk of developing Herpes Zoster compared to the general population and a 53% greater risk of post herpetic neuralgia. As for asthma, sufferers have a 24% increased risk of infection and 20% of post-herpetic neuralgia, recalls Simit, the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases.

Recombinant Zoster Vaccine (Rzv) is the first vaccine approved for the prevention of Herpes Zoster to combine a non-live antigen with the Gsk adjuvant and may help overcome the natural age-related decline in immunity that contributes to challenge to protect adults aged 50 and over from this condition.