Tuesday, May 16, 2023, 08:17



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The PP senator Francisco Bernabé denounced that the minister Raquel Sánchez “lies” because “there is no budget item to electrify the Cartagena-Chinchilla railway line.” In a statement, he insisted that this action is not included in the State Budget. “Once again we are facing electioneering ads and populist promises that are not real.” In relation to the AVE for Cartagena, Bernabé stressed that the minister “has the audacity to lie to us when announcing that the line will be in service in 2026, something impossible since that will be the moment from which the works can be tendered, which will still take several more years to run.” Likewise, the senator pointed out that the arrival of the AVE to Murcia in December opened “a horizon of hope” in rail communications, but “it has been squandered due to the disappointing service it is offering.” He stressed that there is low occupancy because it takes a long time, there are few frequencies and the prices are excessive.