The spokesman for Transport of the Popular Parliamentary Group in the Senate, Francisco Bernabé, said yesterday that “it is nonsense that the Government intends to charge tolls for circulating on the highways”, and assures that “the PSOE wants to privatize the highways, despite Public and free infrastructures, among other things, because all Spaniards have already paid for them with our taxes via the General State Budget, which have allowed their construction.

“The highways are infrastructures that are already built and in service, so that no external financing is needed for their execution, as is the case with toll roads,” said Bernabé, who was the one who presented the initiative.

This is how he addressed the socialist bench during the debate on the PP motion, rejected by the votes against the PSOE and its government partners, in the Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda Commission of the Upper House, which urges the Government to “not put into practice its proposal to collect tolls for driving on the highways.” In addition, he explained that another of the reasons that have led his party to present the proposal is because the Sánchez government “has adopted this measure unilaterally.”