The decision to separate Augustine Almond after the situation of disrespect to the DT before the campus was one of the strongest he had to take Sebastian Battaglia since he is coach of Boca Juniors.
When it seemed that his future in the “Xeneize” was completely ruled out, the midfielder reappeared after more than a month without action, played in the Reserve and scored a great goal on time to give his team the victory against Vélez, while later he asked publicly to have the chance to speak with Battaglia to apologize.
In that sense, the “Patron” Bermudeza member of the Football Council led by Juan Román Riquelme, gave his opinion on the subject in the preview of the clash that ended 0-0 against “Fortín” in the 2022 League Cup.
“Our first division coach has the power and our support to make the decisions that he deems appropriate. We also as the Football Council have an institutional task that we will always fulfill. The coach has a way of acting, the coach has assumed a situation around Agustín, ”began his endorsement for Battaglia.
However, he added: “We, as the Football Council, are going to assume what always characterizes us and that is our work, which is institutional, to protect, to strengthen, to recover, to help this boy to get ahead, to be happy playing soccer, so that his daughter sees him shining on the field as he just did a day ago and so that the world really Boca can take advantage of it. That’s our job, but it doesn’t go against what our coach decides or not.”
“We hope that little by little Agustín continues to show what he has in terms of football and that very soon the Boca World can recover it, can strengthen and take advantage of it. But we are not going against the technician, we do not force you to change your mind, we simply respect your time and hope that things will come naturally”, he finished.
