The craziest theories will continue to be fueled regarding the Bermuda Triangle. A blue and white pleasure boat with about 20 people on board disappeared as it crossed this famous area between Bermuda, Florida (United States) and Puerto Rico. He left the Bimini Islands last Monday for Lake Worth in Florida. After more than three and a half days of searching, the authorities lost hope in finding the famous boat.

This strange disappearance is not the first in this world-famous area. A legend has been created since 1945. That year, six planes of the United States Navy had mysteriously disappeared. Bermuda was also called “the island of the demon” by the Spanish. According to Struan Smith, a member of the Ministry of the Environment in the Bahamas, the disappearances are mainly explained by the reefs that surround the island.

The JT

