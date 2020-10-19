The national vice president of Bharatiya Janata Party and former Chief Minister Raghuvar Das once again slipped away. In a public meeting held on Monday in the Bermo Vidhan Sabha constituency, he made a rude remark against Chief Minister Hemant Soren Government, saying ‘Chotta’. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Congress (Congress) attacked the BJP (BJP) when the video of the incident went viral.

Tagging Raghuvar Das’s objectionable speech on the official Twitter account of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha), it has been asked that BJP leaders have similar disgusting thinking for Jharkhandis. It has been said from the party that feudal and fascist thinking of BJP leaders makes them feel that they have given this state and this government, JMM, in a bailout. While it is a fact that thousands of heroes have made their separate Jharkhand state by sacrificing their lives.

JMM asks the question to JP Nadda – Raghuvar Das agrees with the statement

The JMM was also asked whether BJP national president JP Nadda disagreed with his statement of his national vice president, in the eyes of Babulal Marandi, similar to the Jharkhandites. Is, will Arjun Munda also save his chair by remaining silent on this insult to Jharkhandis and tribals.

Congress bid- soon after getting the post, Raghuvar Das’s head started boasting and started boasting

Here, State Congress Committee spokesman Alok Kumar Dubey termed the remark as derogatory to tribal-dominated Jharkhand. He said that the BJP national vice president Raghuvar Das, who had settled here from Chhattisgarh, and the indecent remarks against the people of Jharkhand are totally shameful and unfortunate. Alok Kumar Dubey said that the land of Jharkhand, which gave shelter to Raghuvar Das and his family who came from Chhattisgarh, has once again engaged in insult to the people of Jharkhand. He said that it was due to bigotry and indecisive behavior that the public ousted him from power and the party also sidelined him, but after getting the post once again after nine months, Raghuvar Das’s pride has once again started to speak. , In future, the public will work to teach them a lesson.

Raghuvar Das said- that’s why ‘Chotta’ people are ruling in Jharkhand

Significantly, Raghuvar Das was addressing a public meeting in connection with the Bermo assembly by-election. At the same time, he asked some of the people present in the meeting, but when people kept silence, Raghuvar Das said – that’s why the ‘Chotta’ people are ruling in Jharkhand.