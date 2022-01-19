The presence of Sergio Bermejo and the absence of Alberto Zapater were the main novelties in Real Zaragoza’s training session this morning. The Madrid footballer, absent since last Thursday, has joined the group and will be available for this Saturday’s match against Valladolid, while the Ejean has not been to the Ciudad Deportiva, as has Petrovic, who had already been absent Yesterday.

Both players will almost certainly join the casualties of Vigaray and Vada, who will serve their second and last game of suspension against Valladolid for their expulsion in Miranda. In addition, Cristian Álvarez, with discomfort, and Álvaro Giménez, who underwent surgery last Saturday for a broken finger on his left hand, continue to work on the sidelines, although the chances of playing are greater in the goalkeeper’s case.

The number of absences could even increase between now and Saturday, either due to the departure of a player or due to the appearance of new cases of COVID-19. It must be remembered that Real Zaragoza has reported five positives between the squad and coaching staff since last Saturday, in addition to the five footballers who have already overcome the coronavirus since returning to work on December 27 after the Christmas break.

On the other hand, the players from the subsidiary Acín, Javi Hernández, Vaquero, Puche and Rubio have exercised under the command of Juan Ignacio Martínez, who will already be able to count on Jaume Grau, Real Zaragoza’s first winter signing, in tomorrow’s training session.