A hiker needed to be lifted out of the Tajos de Bermejales by a rescue helicopter after injuring herself as the terrain wasn’t suitable for a stretcher.

Their are some beautiful walks in our province that beckon hikers with their spectacular scenery but sometimes, no matter how well equipped you are, you can end up injured and needing assistance.

This walk in particular is known as The Tajos de Río Cacín or Vermilion, which starts at the Bermejales swamp dam and traverses the gorge below as far as the village of Cacín.

Yesterday around 15.30h the Guardia Civil mountain-rescue service, Sereim, was called out after a 53-year-old woman, who had an ankle injury and could not walk.

The gorge route includes narrow ledges and rope bridges, so it would not be easy to get a stretcher party to carry her out, so the helicopter was called in to winch the victim out and fly her to Alhama de Granada where an ambulance was waiting to take her to the Neurotraumatology Hospital in Granada.

(News: Pantano de Bermejales, Alhama de Granada, Andalucia – Photo: JE Gómez & Merche Calle)