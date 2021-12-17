The new born of the house was shown for the first time in the fascinating setting of the Mauto in Turin Bermat, there GT-Track. A concentrate of elegance, power and lightness that was created thanks to the collaboration with the Milanese house Jas Motorsport and the Turin design studio Camal, who designed the sinuous and intriguing lines of the 400 horsepower racing car ‘spread’ on a weight that does not exceed 985 kilos. The protagonists of the presentation event were the founder of Bermat, the former lawyer Matteo Bertazzolo, the engineers Alessandro Mariani and Stefano Fini of the Jas house and Alessandro Camorali, founder of Camal Studio.

The main feature of the new GT-Pista – the first piece of a triptych of cars that will lead to the next presentation of a thermal road version and a fully electric drive version – is its “very high possibility of customization”, As Bertazzolo stressed several times during the presentation. The patented micro-modular frame is crucial, with a carbon fiber monocoque. A “synthesis of all the most modern technologies”, Explains engineer Mariani. Beauty and speed are the cornerstones of a car that also wants to keep in the wake of “Italian automotive tradition”, not giving up having a well-defined soul. The car was shown in a very striking special gray-yellow livery.

Alessandro Camorali said to himself “grateful for having had the chance to experiment on a design level, which is rare in the current automotive landscape “. Designed and developed in an era of pandemic and therefore of forced distancing, the jewel of the Bermat house was created largely thanks to a “Remote work, favored by the extreme help of virtual reality”. The landing point of the Bermat GT-Pista is the GT4 category, because we must not forget the ‘competitive’ focal point of this vehicle which can jump from zero to one hundred kilometers per hour in about 4 seconds.