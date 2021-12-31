The first GT of the Bermat brand was unveiled in Turin, a circuit version with a turbo petrol engine and carbon monocoque frame. The GT-Pista opens the triptych of cars that the Trentino manufacturer will produce: in 2022 an electric supercar will arrive, with a power of 480 hp and rear-wheel drive

The first car from Bermat, a Trentino manufacturer that enters the world of cars with the ambition of mixing passion for driving, advanced technologies and unprecedented modular solutions for the benefit of customization, is reserved for circuit driving. The two-seater “dry” Bermat GT-Pista was presented in the blazoned spaces of the Mauto – Museo dell’Automobile in Turin, and paves the way for a triptych that in 2022 will be completed by two road versions, cars that will be homologated as one-offs and equipped, respectively, with a thermal engine – with variable power between 320 and 400 Hp – or a fully electric unit of 480 Hp, arriving in the middle and at the end of next year.

BERMAT GT – TRACK: HOW IT’S MADE – Meanwhile, the spotlight was turned on on the first born, the Bermat GT-Pista, which in its most extreme version, taking advantage of the extensive use of carbon – for the monocoque, for the bodywork and for part of the interior, 3D printed – records a “feather” weight equal to 985 Kg. A value of absolute respect when compared to the overall power of the car, 400 HP at 7,000 rpm, with a maximum torque of 450 Nm, the result of the Honda-derived 2-liter four-cylinder turbo engine, tuned by Jas Motorsport, combined with the 6-speed sequential gearbox with front engagement, and the self-locking differential. In this version, the GT-Pista, 4.6 meters long, 2 meters wide (including mirrors), 1,214 meters high, with a wheelbase of 2.6 meters, has a price of 195 thousand euros. “Among the main points of the project is the micro-modular chassis ‘T-MM’, patented by us, which allows a great customization of the car by the customer” said Matteo Bertezzolo, founder of Bermat.

BERMAT: CUSTOMIZATION – The customization of the Bermat supercar will also be possible thanks to the Car Creator, an on-line configurator that the company will make available to the customer: the choices will go beyond the canonical colors for the bodywork and the options for the interiors. On the contrary, with the configurator it is possible, for example, to choose the materials used for the construction (in fact, in addition to the “full carbon” version, less light and therefore less expensive variants are provided), the aerodynamic details of the exteriors (profiles more or less pronounced), the configuration of the two-seater passenger compartment, and the type of engine. The same turbo petrol unit with a displacement of 1,996 Cmc of Honda derivation that is mounted on the GT-Pista, in fact, can be chosen in three power “sizes”: 320 Hp, 340 Hp or 400 Hp. Waiting for the arrival of the zero emission Bermat. Minute details have not yet been revealed, but the basic concept is to propose a super sports car with weight distribution similar to the GT-Pista, a comparable ground clearance (equal to 7 centimeters), and the intent to confirm the overall construction of a true sports car.

BERMAT: ELECTRIC SUPERCAR IN 2022 – ” CN ”and which, in the future, may be homologated for the road (the reference horizon is that of the GT4 …). Among the strong points of this “skeleton”, moreover, the fact that the front and rear frames (joined to the cell) can be declined in different configurations. An example? In addition to the heat engine, the micro-modular T-MM will be able to mount an electric unit with a weight distribution very similar to that of the thermal GT-Pista. The zero-emission Bermat – arriving at the end of 2022 – will have a 480 hp electric motor combined with rear-wheel drive. “The weight increase on the 100% electric Bermat will be in the order of 100-150 kg, no more than – Bertezzolo details -: the electric motor will be placed in the central-rear position as in the case of this thermal GT-Pista, and also the housing of the battery pack will exploit spaces and solutions designed to guarantee a truly sporty driving experience ”thus avoiding housing the batteries on the car floor.

THE PRODUCTION OBJECTIVES – Bermat was born with the ambition to produce a dozen cars as early as 2022, with the aim of reaching a total production of 50 cars a year by 2025, including both the GT-Pista and the road GT in endothermic and electric version. The reference markets? For the thermal versions, in particular, the Trentino-based company is optimistic towards the East and the Asian markets in detail. Among the project partners, in addition to Jas Motorsport, a Milanese company active in the field of motorsport for a quarter of a century (“This car was an important challenge for us and a completely new chapter, it is the synthesis of advanced technologies, including 3D printing of plastic and metals to create the interiors ”said the CEO, the engineer Alessandro Mariani) also the Studio Camal of Turin for the design. “An honor to have worked starting from the blank sheet, an intense year and a half having reached the finish line with a machine we are proud of. An example? The rear, a dovetail that represents our vision ”the words of Alessandro Camorali, founder of Camal.

December 31 – 11:22 am

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

.

#Bermat #GTPista #supercar #anticipates #electric #version #arriving