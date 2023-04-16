Light as a gazelle, because it weighs only 985 kg, but fast as a jet thanks to a 2-litre turbo powertrain 400hp and 450Nm which allows for an excellent weight/power ratio and acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in less than 4 seconds. It’s just a pity that for the moment it can only run on the track, even though Bermat assures that the road to road homologation is short. But what is Bermat?

Made in Italy

It is an Italian car manufacturer born from the passion of Matteo Bertezzolo, lawyer and founder of the Company. The idea behind it is to create sports cars with cutting-edge technologies such as the metal 3D printing and 3D printing in general, using new materials (carbon fibre, light steel alloys, etc.), transversal to other sectors such as aerospace, with particular attention also to the circular economy.

Customization at the top

But the peculiarity is another: the cars made by Bermat are fully customizable. The current typically artisanal one-off car construction process is in fact transformed into a semi-industrial process, optimized in terms of production energy expenditure, which saves time and costs. The goal is clear: to create custom-made sports cars like a dress, without costing a fortune. All thanks to three main integrated mechatronic elements by Bermat: first of all the micro-modular chassis which allows volumes, wheelbase and track to be modified during the construction phase, according to the style and performance chosen by the customer; to this must be added the Car Creator, an advanced online configurator that allows, at any time, even from a smartphone, an immersive digital experience in the process of creating one’s own car; finally the Virtual Car, a virtual reality system that allows you to see your creation even before it is built, to be able to view it with a real definition down to the smallest detail.

For the track…

Waiting to see some specimen on the street darting away at the traffic lights, Bermat is currently offering the racing market the GT-Pista, a car with bodywork and living area entirely in carbon fibre, gullwing doors, electro-actuated 6-speed sequential gearbox and a 2-litre turbocharged powertrain that promises sparks. 4600 mm long, 2000 mm wide, with a height of 1200 mm and a wheelbase of 2600 mm, the GT-Pista mounts Pirelli DHB 245/645/18 tires on OZ Racing cast aluminum rims measuring 9″x18″ at the front axle and 265/645/18 on 10″x 18″ rims at the rear axle.

…and in the future on the road

The powerful braking system, equipped with Racing ABS, instead it is characterized by 380mm self-ventilating discs with 6-potential calipers on the front and 355mm diameter self-ventilating discs and 4-potential calipers on the rear. The shapes of the bodywork have been optimized through an intense study of CFD (Computer Fluid Dynamics), aimed at reducing resistance and at correct aerodynamic balancing. It goes without saying that once the road homologation process for Europe is finished, Bermat will propose how first road sports car a car strictly derived from the GT-Pista, which will be able to satisfy the most demanding customization requests. Even that of mounting an electric powertrain.