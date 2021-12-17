Is called Bermat GT-Pista the first model of the newborn Italian car manufacturer Bermat, based in Rovereto (TN), presented in absolute preview at Turin Automobile Museum. The ownership of Bermat belongs to Matteo Bertezzolo. The name Bermat has its origins in the initials of its founder, while the GT initials wants to bring the culture of Italian Gran Turismo. The Pista version is the first to be presented, pending variants road, endothermic and electric coming from 2022.

For the design and construction of its first car, Bermat enlisted the support of JAS Motorsport, a company with great experience in the design, development and construction of sports cars with particular reference to the world racing.

Bermat GT-Pista Italian supercar, features

The style of the BERMAT GT-Pista has been taken care of by CAMAL study of Turin, a young design firm founded by Alessandro Camorali and already known in the new course of the Turin style centers. The design is worthy of a supercar. The nose recalls the style of the sports cars of the 70s, while the tail is inspired by its fenders “Pinnati” to the world of space exploration 60’s, all with a nod to the pop culture of 80s.

Team BERMAT, CAMAL, JAS with the Bermat GT-Pista

Bermat GT-Pista offers a pronounced dome to which they are connected two gull-wing openings. The fenders, with a squared-off appearance on the ridges, allow a new stylistic interpretation of the volumes. The streamlined and slender side separates the entire figure diagonally, hollowing out the lower part and highlighting it air intakes and most of the tires, discovering technical elements only where necessary.

The front is aggressive, where the splitter becomes an iconic theme of the Bermat identity, while the two round floodlights on each side, set in the mudguards, they draw a captivating front geometry.

Front Bermat GT-Pista

The rear shows a carefully crafted engine hood in the style, optimized at the same time to act as a aerodynamic tail as well as by heat extractor. Looking at it from behind, on the other hand, one gets the impression of chasing aspaceship.

Bermat GT-Racing cockpit track

The interiors of the Pista version are presented essential and well cared for with the large dashboard in carbon fiber which crosses the entire passenger compartment suspended in midair.

The console wheel menu it is set in the middle of the dashboard, easily accessible to the pilot. The cockpit, clearly inspired aerospace, envelops the driver by framing his gaze towards the 12 ”LCD monitor, customized with specific graphics designed by the CAMAL team for Bermat.

Racing steering wheel in the cockpit of the Bermat GT-Pista

The door panel, in carbon fiber, creates a sinuous effect, obtaining living space and, at the same time, containment while driving. THE seats of the OMP, approved for racing, have been revisited and customized in the choice of colors, materials and stitching.

In addition, the interiors, essential for track use and made for the most part with 3D printing, provide an unpublished molded roll-bar in order to limit the height of the roof without compromising the safety of the occupants

Bermat GT-Pista approved for the road

GT-Pista was born on the micro-modular frame of BERMAT, called T-MM. There T-MM platform, with a Bermat patent, allows for high-level performance and a 360 ° ability to customize vehicle components.

The T-MM is characterized by a living cell which, for the top versions, is in monocoque in carbon fiber, approved for road use and to FIA regulations scheduled for i CN prototypes. The front and rear frames are anchored to the living cell, in high strength steel, and can accommodate, thanks to their micro-modularity, different types of engines, allowing also the variation of the wheelbase and of the track according to the performances and the equipment of the vehicle.

Bermat GT-Pista rear wing

The construction process of Bermat is further optimized by the mechatronic combination with Car Creator, that is the Bermat configurator. Car Creator Bermat is an online configurator, connected to the Bermat website, with which, through a specific one virtual path, you can choose, as in a video game, the level of customization.

Bermat GT-Pista technical features

The dimensions of the Bermat GT-Pista version are: length 4,600 mm, length 2,000 mm, height 1,200 mm with a step of 2,600 mm and a curb weight of 1,000 kg. The powertrain, powerful and light, allows acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in less than 4 seconds. The engine of 4 cylinders in line and 2 liters of displacement, supercharged positioned at the rear in the longitudinal direction, it delivers powers ranging from i 300 and 400 hp, depending on the configuration, with a torque up to 450 Nm.

The exchange, 6-speed sequential front graft e self-locking differential, can be operated thanks to the dedicated paddle-shift. The suspension group is typical of a racing car, mounted on spherical nodes and characterized by overlapping triangles with system push rod and adjustable compression and rebound dampers.

18 ″ OZ Racing wheels and Bermat GT-Pista braking system

BERMAT GT-Pista mounts tires Pirelli DHB 245/645/18 on circles OZ Racing cast aluminum 9 ″ x18 ″ at the front axle e 265/645/18 on 10 “x 18” wheels on the rear axle. The braking system JAS, equipped with Bosch racing ABS, is characterized by 380 mm self-ventilating discs with 6-piston calipers on the front and self-ventilating discs with a diameter of 355 mm and 4-piston calipers on the rear.

Bermat GT-Pista price, how much does the Italian supercar cost

The Bermat GT Pista arrives on the market in the first half of 2022. The price is 200,000 euros, will initially be produced 10 units per year. Subsequently, homologated road variants with endothermic powertrain and will be proposed full electric, customizable through the dedicated Car Creator.

Photo Bermat GT-Pista

