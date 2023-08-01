Al Ain (Al Ittihad)

Ahmed Berman, Al Ain player, confirmed that it is normal for a football player to be criticized, and therefore every player is required to learn from these lessons and challenges, and always strive to provide his maximum capacity with the service of the “leader”.

Commenting on a question about how he deals with criticism as a professional player, he said: We must stop at the positive matters of criticism, and as for the negative matters, every player must overcome them because they are devastating on the psychological level of the football player, and whoever leaves himself to them will not be able to complete his football career with all Confirmation, and whoever criticizes you and does not hurt you, make sure that he wants your interest.

He added: Sadness from criticism is appreciated, especially if it comes from the audience. The audience is the main reason for developing the level of Berman and all Al Ain players, because they gave me my right and more with support and encouragement, and I cannot be angry with Al Ain fans as long as I live.

And about the two goals he scored against Al Ain last season, he said: I was upset with myself as I mentioned to you the most. Perhaps in the competing Al-Wehda match was in the first round of the competition, but my goal in the Bani Yas match came at the end of the league, but these things are possible and occur in soccer.

And about the most prominent challenges that he benefited from in his career, he said: The challenges are many, but I made a promise to myself to work with the required strength, in order not to repeat what happened in the last season, in which we lost championships that we should not have lost, and as long as you wear the Al Ain Club logo, be sure You are able to win all challenges.

Berman refuted his point of view on the injustice inflicted on the pivot player and the axis of the field is oppressed, saying: I think that he is sometimes subjected to injustice, because he is responsible for the linking process in the middle of the field at the level of all operations, offensively and defensively, and the mistake he commits at some point, sometimes cannot be rectified, unlike The attacker, but the reality confirms that modern football plays as an integrated system, each player in the squad certainly has defensive and offensive roles, and we complement each other in the system.

Commenting on a question about the moment he moved from Fujairah to Al Ain Club Academy at the age of 15, he said: It is not easy to move from one emirate to another at the age of fifteen, to practice football, and very few players find them adapting and harmonizing with the situation, but the nature of the city and the people of Al Ain are The things that motivated me to live in Dar Al-Zain, and Al-Ain Club has a special situation and a wonderful and clear strategy in nurturing football talents, based on the principle of one family, so I was able to continue until I reached what I am now, thanks to God, and then the people of Al-Ain.

Regarding his return to the international list, he said: It is certain that choosing any football player on the international list is very important to him because great ambitions are always linked to international challenges, and we play in clubs in order to obtain the honor of defending the national team’s shirt, and since the first call-up For the player on the international list, you will find him waiting to return to it again, and I hope that we will be successful in defending the name of Emirati football, achieving the aspirations of our leadership, and making all the people of the Emirates happy.

Berman recalled the most difficult decision he made in his football career, confirming during our match against River Plate, when I was injured and I wanted to continue, at that time the coach gave me the right to choose to continue the confrontation or switch and I said to myself that I would complete the match, until Khaled Issa came to me and told me not to take risks, and I really decided to I left despite my great desire and my strong feeling at that moment that I could complete the match.