The signature in Arcore. “We are in total harmony”

Marina, Pier Silvio, Barbara, Eleonora and Luigi Berlusconi have officially announced that they have accepted thefather’s legacy. This decision was made in a climate of total agreement between the children. Marina and Pier Silvio Berlusconi will jointly assume indirect control of Fininvest Spaarmored for at least five years and with financial obligations towards Paolo Berlusconi, Marta Fascina and Marcello Dell’Utri who will be equally supported by all their children. 50% of the dividends generated by the holding company will come directly intended for the heirs. This step was formalized with the signing which took place today in Arcore. Excluding ex-wives, both divorced.

the legacy — Marina, Pier Silvio, Barbara, Eleonora and Luigi Berlusconi have inherited from the founder of Mediaset a heritage that exceeds 5 billion euros. A substantial sum made up of a variety of assets, including listed companies, major real estate investments, securities, works of art and cash. The most substantial part, however, is represented by Fininvest, with a market capitalization of 2.8 billion euros for direct holdings. If we also consider the shares held by Mfe-Mediaset in other companies such as Ei Towers and Prosieben, the total figure exceeds 4 billion euros.

the 5 year constraint — The paternal inheritance acceptance agreement includes a clause 5 year lock-up, which prevents each brother from selling their shares in the holding companies and consequently in Fininvest. In light of this, Marina and Pier Silvio will hold the 29.1% each in four holdings (Holding Italiana I, Holding Italiana II, Holding Italiana III and Holding Italiana VIII). This will result in an overall participation of 26% each in Fininvest. Barbara, Eleonora and Luigi Berlusconi will have a share of approximately 14% each in the same holdings. As a result, their total stake in Fininvest will be 16% each. In addition, the agreement provides for the convening of extraordinary meetings for holding companies and Fininvest in order to ratify the statutory changes necessary to implement such agreements.

the properties — The five-year bond, he reports Adnkronos, will also apply to the broad real estate portfolio left by Silvio Berlusconi: for the entire period of time all properties will remain under the regime Communion. The portfolio includes Villa San Martino in Arcore, Villa Certosa in Sardinia, Villa Grande in Rome, Villa Campari in Lesa (Lake Maggiore), Villa La Lampara in Cannes, Villa Belvedere in Macherio, and the villas in Lampedusa and Antigua, as well as various apartments in the Milan area.

a joint agreement — According to the family’s press release, following the signing, “great satisfaction and unity was expressed by all five children” who acted in “total harmony”. In fact, none of the heirs requested the inventory benefitwhich will significantly shorten the time required for testamentary executivity.