Berlusconi, the holding companies of Luigi, Barbara and Eleonora make Silvio’s three youngest children rich

The three youngest children of Silvio Berlusconi they enjoy the big dividends coming from their holdings: it’s about 15 million of dividends. One million each from H14, another 4 million each from Holding Italiana Quattordicesima. On the 28th of June, one day before the Fininvest celebrated its first assembly after the death of the Patriarch, Barbara, Eleonora, and Luigi – we read in La Stampa – met in a double session to pull the strings on the two safes which they control. This while the story of the succession that starts, barring surprises, ad full acceptances without resorting to the inventory benefit.

The diplomacies are at work with the idea of close already by the end of September and subsequently open the season of the reorganization of the chain of control of Fininvest and of the governanceregulating the representations of the various branches of the family in the holding company and in the subsidiaries.

