Berlusconi’s son spoke out against Zelensky’s performance at the San Remo festival in Italy

Piersilvio Berlusconi, the son of former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, the executive director of the largest media group Mediaset, spoke out against the speech of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the San Remo music festival. About it informs Corriere della Sera newspaper.

According to Belrusconi Jr., the Ukrainian leader’s video message has become a serious problem for the organizer of the event, the state television and radio corporation Rai.

“It’s hard to decide when such a request comes to you directly…. As a publisher, I can’t say that Rai can’t give it a go,” he pointed out.

Piersilvio Berlusconi added that the music festival is not the right context for Zelensky’s speech, as conflict is at stake.

Earlier it became known that in Italy began collecting signatures against the speech of the President of Ukraine at the festival in San Remo. Public figures, writers and journalists spoke out against the speech of the Ukrainian politician. The petition created says that Italy should immediately refuse direct or indirect assistance to any of the parties to the conflict.