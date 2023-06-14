Berlusconi legacy, the Fascina factor that can upset the balance

With the death of Silvio Berlusconi the question immediately arose of the inheritance. It’s all about the last will of the former prime minister and a percentage: 33%. In truth – we read in the Corriere della Sera – there are no official confirmations that Berlusconi has left a will. But it is more than a hypothesis also because the family is multifacetedthe assets to be divided equally and the Knight would have meticulously dosed every move and step for to averteven remotely, one scenario at Agnelli-Elkann. In the document, which should be in the hands of the historian notary of the group, Arrigo Roveda of Studio RLCD in Milan, Berlusconi’s wishes are contained – perhaps expressed on several occasions – on the destination of 33% of the heritage.

That is – continues Il Corriere – the share available for those who have no spouse but several children (5 in total). That means roughly 1.3 billion of the total 4 billion, calculating shareholdings and real estate. Simplifying (the question is decidedly more complex): since the founder held 61% this means that approx 40% is automatically assigned to children (8% each) who are the only other shareholders of the holding company at the head of the group. The result is that already today Marina and Pier Silvio have just under 16% each (32% cumulative), while the three children of the second marriage with Veronica Lario (Barbara, Luigi and Eleonora) go overall to 46% and thus reach the quota of relative majority. So in this breakdown (32%-46%) 20% is decisive for control. And it is in the management of this package that the Knight may have decided to let Marta enter the safe Fascinate and, other sources hypothesize, also some historical friends such as Fedele confalonieri and Hadrian Galliani.

