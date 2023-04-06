Berlusconi’s last appearance on social media before hospitalization

Smiling among the tulips: this is how Silvio Berlusconi presented himself in his last social appearance before being admitted to the intensive care unit of the San Raffaele hospital in Milan which took place late in the morning today, Wednesday 5 April 2023, due to shortness of breath.

The post was published on profile Instagram of the Knight on the occasion of Palm Sunday. “Today is Palm Sunday, but for me it is also the feast of all flowers. I love them all, but most of all I love tulips, especially for the variety of their colors. So look what I’ve done: a lawn, a large lawn full of tulips at my house, do you like them? Then I will try to make you see it better on television. For now I tulip you, no sorry I made a mistake; I greet you and I embrace you all!” reads the caption.

The Knight, a few days earlier, had always thanked his supporters on social media for their affection and closeness on the occasion of his first hospitalization which took place in the last week of March.

“I thank all those who have wanted to dedicate a thought of closeness and affection to me in these days. I have already returned to work on the main issues of these days, ready and determined to commit myself, as I always have, to the country I love” wrote the leader of Forza Italia.