The funeral ceremony for former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi will take place on June 14 at Milan Cathedral. This is reported ANSA with reference to the diocese of Milan.

According to the agency, the ceremony will be attended by Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

The coffin with the body of Berlusconi will be transported to his villa in Arkor, where the farewell to the politician will begin on Monday.

The Italian ex-premier died on June 12 at the San Raffaele hospital in Milan at the age of 86. Dozens of fellow citizens came to the hospital where the politician was lying.

Condolences to the family of the deceased were expressed by President Vladimir Putin. According to him, Berlusconi “made an invaluable personal contribution” to the development of partnerships between Russia and Italy.

Berlusconi was suddenly hospitalized and placed in intensive care with suspected pneumonia and heart problems on 5 April. The next day, the former prime minister was diagnosed with leukemia.

The former Italian prime minister was born in Milan on September 29, 1936. In 1961 he graduated with honors from the Faculty of Law of the University of Milan. Berlusconi began his political activities at the age of 57. Four times he headed the Italian government: in 1994-1995, 2001-2005, 2005-2006 and 2008-2011.