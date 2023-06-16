The merciless confrontation between the former British empire in crisis and seaside Italy





First, the terms of the question are described. In the UK, state funerals are normally reserved for monarchswith the notable exception of the funeral of former Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill on January 30, 1965, who in short had won the most important war in HUMAN history, as well as being en passant a member of the best English aristocracy. So let’s say that he had some titles to represent an exception in line with tradition.

But in reality, the English institutional practice foresees and applies state funerals, albeit in a slightly lesser tone than those of the highest degree, also for further notables of royal and state caste: they are technically called “ceremonial funerals” instead of “state funerals“, are of less absolute pomp, but essentially provide for a similar ceremonial, which moreover was established as a liturgy by the great Queen Victoria, and applied in her solemn funeral in 1901. The queen Victory she wanted to be remembered and celebrated as a “soldier’s daughter”, and therefore from there the expansion of military styles, the traditional cannon carriage already in use and the ample representation of the various Armed Forces of the Empire. Obviously all the English mastery also in this funeral-military sector has unfortunately also been marvelously exhibited recently, with the epic funeral service of the almost equally great Queen Elizabeth.

