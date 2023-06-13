In the 1990s, in the wake of Milan’s successes, the Cavaliere launched the Mediolanum project: a multi-sports club that brought together volleyball, rugby, hockey and baseball teams, with their most successful champions
Lhe idea came from the past, and also from abroad. Building a sports club, pooling forces, uniting many disciplines under a single umbrella. Silvio Berlusconi tried it by founding Polisportiva Mediolanum in 1989, which was its sponsor.
#Berlusconis #dream #true #epic #Milan #sports #club
Leave a Reply