There was a true and sincere friendship between the two. Here’s what the Russian president wrote about the disappearance of Silvio Berlusconi.

The news of death of Silvio Berlusconi it quickly went around the world and all the main newspapers gave it wide prominence. The news obviously also came in Russia where the leader of Forza Italia was much appreciated and where he was bound by a friendship with the president Vladimir Putin.

For this lunchtime verse the Kremlin issued an official note on the Berlusconi’s death with Putin expressing all his pain and sorrow for the knight’s disappearance.

“For me Silvio was a dear person, a true friend. I have always sincerely admired his wisdom, his ability to make balanced and farsighted decisions even in the most difficult situations. During each of our meetings, I was literally charged by his incredible vitality, optimism and sense of humor. His death is an irreparable loss and a great pain”- reads the note released by Putin’s staff.

Then condolences from all of Russia are expressed. “The most important events in the recent history of Italy are linked to the name of this extraordinary character. As a true patriot, Silvio Berlusconi has always put the interests of the country first for many years, leading the Council of Ministers and holding other important government posts. He has done a lot for the economic and social development of the country, for strengthening his position in Europe and on the world stage. He was rightly considered the patriarch of Italian politics and enjoyed great international prestige”.

Finally, the reference to what Berlusconi did to strengthen friendly relations between Italy and Russia, but not only if we think of the famous meeting of Sea practice between US President Bush and Putin.

“Silvio Berlusconi will be remembered in Russia as a consistent and principled advocate of strengthening friendly relations between our countries. He has made a truly invaluable personal contribution to the development of mutually beneficial Italian-Russian partnerships” Putin concluded.