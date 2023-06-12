The president of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola recalled Silvio Berlusconi as she opened the plenary session in Strasbourg. “It is with great sadness – he said – that we learned today of the death of former MEP and former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi. On behalf of the European Parliament, I want to offer our condolences to his children, his political colleagues, his family and his loved ones during this difficult time.”



