For her, the difficult task of announcing Berlusconi’s death on live TV is just a few minutes after the news is released.

Silvio Berlusconi he died this morning at 9.30 while he was hospitalized at the San Raffaele clinic in Milan. The entrepreneur and politician died at the age of 86 after his conditions had worsened in the last period due to a chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

Berlusconi had already been hospitalized for a few days for a series of tests when he got worse. Obviously the condolences from the whole political but also television world are unanimous. TO Mediaset in particular, the emotion and pain is so much especially for the many journalists and presenters who have made their way into the world of television thanks to him who has decided to trust him.

One of the first broadcasts to announce the disappearance of the knight live was Morning Five. Federica Panicucci and Francesco Vecchi they had the difficult task of telling all the Italians the latest news as soon as they arrived in the newsroom.

And it wasn’t easy for them to hold back the emotion and tears for news that no one expected. “We have some bad news to tell you, the worst thing that we at Mediaset could do today: Silvio Berlusconi has died” – said Federica Panicucci as she was barely able to hold back the tears.

At one point she then asked her colleague Francesco to continue because she could not. “Francesco, you do it, because I..“. “I understand you” – he added – “Because this affects everyone who works here“.

In the end, the two interrupted the transmission by launching the line to the extraordinary edition of Tg5 with all the major information on the story. “We too have heard the news now, let’s end here with the special on Tg5” – this they said before taking their leave.

Federica Panicucci she is one of Mediaset’s longest-lived presenters. You started working for the snake company in 1988 as a program assistant The game of couples. And from there a long career, up to the management of Morning Five. She was bound by a personal relationship and direct acquaintance with Silvio Berlusconi.