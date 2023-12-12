Silvio Berlusconi and his immense villas constitute a long chapter in the political, social and economic history of Italy. The former prime minister, a billionaire, bought dozens of mansions throughout the Mediterranean country and also abroad throughout his life, and took care of them with care. They are furnished by the best interior designers; the vital, business and political career of its owner.

The children of the tycoon, who died last June, are preparing to put up for sale a large part of the immense real estate assets that they have inherited from their father and which, currently, is valued at nearly 700 million euros. Local media suggest that the “for sale” sign will be hung on almost all of the Berlusconi properties, with one exception: the Villa San Martino, in Arcore, on the outskirts of Milan, which was the magnate's residence and headquarters. , one of the symbols of his power.

Marina, Berlusconi's eldest daughter and president of Fininvest, the family holding company, explained in a recent interview published in Bruno Vespa's book The rancore and the hope (The resentment and the hope) that Villa San Martino should continue to be “the meeting point of our family.” “Our father loved life, the light, the bustle of the people. Villa San Martino must remain like this, alive: we want it to continue to be the place for business meetings, as well as, of course, the meeting point for our family. “It's what he would have wanted,” the first-born clarified.

A bouquet of flowers arrives at Villa San Martino, Silvio Berlusconi's last residence (and his favorite), on June 13, 2023. Andrea Carrubba (Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The Italian media highlights the high maintenance costs of the mansions and indicates that the properties will be sold and the income will be divided among the five children, according to the percentage stipulated in the inheritance. It is not excluded that one of the children decides to buy one or more properties.

The jewel in the crown is Villa Certosa, a spectacular mansion on the Costa Smeralda, on the island of Sardinia, with an approximate price of 300 million euros. Silvio Berlusconi, who built an empire on the foundations of the real estate sector, with the construction of Milano 2, a luxury residential complex near Milan, acquired this property at the end of the eighties and turned it into one of the most famous residences in Milan. he. It was also his palace of scandals, the scene of the festivities of the bunga bunga and target of the paparazzi who on occasion published compromising photographs of the celebrations in the town. It was also the place of informal meetings with heads of State and Government, such as Tony Blair, George Bush, José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero and Vladimir Putin, an intimate of the Italian. Only a few know how many mysteries and state secrets are kept among those 4,500 square meters, within the 126 rooms of the mansion, immersed in a garden of one hundred hectares, with swimming pools, ponds, waterfalls, an amphitheater and even a false volcano, which, if operated manually, emits luminous flashes that emulate the lava of an eruption and which, at first, alarmed the neighbors, who called the firefighters because they thought that a fire had broken out in the area. In 2004 the Government declared the property as “alternative maximum security headquarters for the security of the prime minister.”

Silvio Berlusconi poses in the main hall of Villa San Martino, near Milan, in 1986. Vittoriano Rastelli (Corbis via Getty Images)

Another property that will come on the market is Villa Gernetto, an 18th century mansion near Lesmo, in Brianza, valued at around 45 million euros. The spectacular gardens of the house hosted the symbolic marriage of the magnate and his last partner, the representative Marta Fascina, 33 years old. The inauguration of the mansion, in 2010, was in the style of Il Cavaliere, during a joint press conference between the then Prime Minister and the Prime Minister of Croatia, Jadranka Kosor. “I hope you are aware of the honor you have had in inaugurating this place with a beautiful prime minister like Mrs. Kosor,” Berlusconi told reporters. For years, he cultivated the dream of founding in this mansion an international university of liberal thought, where former prime ministers and personal friends could teach.

Completing the list of properties with options to go on the market is an immense property south of Olbia, in Sardinia, where the magnate wanted to build a tourist town, with golf courses and a yacht port among the largest in the Mediterranean, in addition to Villa Grande in Rome, Villa Campari, on Lake Maggiore, and Villa Due Palme, in Lampedusa. Without forgetting some of his properties abroad, such as Antigua or Cannes, and a hundred apartments and small properties in Milan.