Berlusconi's “false” will in Colombia

Marco Di Nunzio, Turin entrepreneur in Colombia, last September 29 published with a notary in Naples an alleged will of Berlusconi in which, among other things, 2% of Fininvest was reserved for him. For Di Nunzio, Berlusconi would have expressed the will on 21 September 2021 before a notary in Cartagena, in Colombia. But the Italian embassy clarified that the Knight never entered Colombia. For Di Nunzio, Berlusconi is not at the border because he arrived by fishing boat; in addition he presented an alleged Covid swab of the Knight. The magistrates verified that Berlusconi was not there that day.

The incredible story is told today by Corriere della Sera, which explains that Marta Fascina, “she was heard in great secrecy by the Milan Prosecutor's Office as a witness in the investigation into Marco Di Nunzio: that is, into the 55-year-old entrepreneur from Turin in Colombia, former architect of the Bunga-Bunga secret list”. Di Nunzio, Luigi Ferrarella explains in the Corriere della Sera, is under investigation for having published on 29 September 2023 in Italy with a notary in Naples an alleged will of the Cavaliere which apparently on 21 September 2021 in front of a notary in Cartagena had allocated 26 million to him , a yacht, villas in Antigua in the Antilles, and above all 2% of Fininvest.

Corriere della Sera continues: “On 6 November Di Nunzio, although already under investigation, asked (in vain) the Court civil seizure of part of the assets of the Berlusconi heirs to guarantee their claims”. And the documents presented by Di Nunzio? “It is not known how Di Nunzio acquired the availability of this personal health document of Berlusconi”, observes to Corriere della Sera judge Pierluigi Perrotti, who however, in addition to the “obvious anomaly of the sequence of three wills drawn up on the same day before the same notary”, he underlines how Berlusconi's signature at the bottom of two of the three versions was already taken from the Internet from the “freenewsonline” site. Furthermore, the notary Jimenez Najera “declared that Berlusconi never showed up in his studio”; and even the interpreter Aura Cenzato disavowed translations and stamps, concludes Ferrarella in the Corriere della Sera.

