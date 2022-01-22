Silvio Berlusconi has always sold himself as a winner. But this time, at 85 years old and in a desperate attempt to end his days at the top of the Italian institutions, he has had no choice but to accept defeat. The Cavaliere has officially renounced his possible candidacy to replace Sergio Mattarella as President of the Republic in the election that will begin this Monday. The tycoon has tried everything in recent months, but the numbers do not add up. The pressure from his partners and the lack of support among parliamentarians have forced him to accept reality. His step aside and, especially, his explicit refusal to support Mario Draghi, the main candidate right now, opens a new scenario in the very complicated battle to elect the tenant of the Quirinal Palace for the next seven years.

The Cavaliere he wanted at all costs to be the new head of state. He saw himself strong, he believed that he could still seduce a sufficient group of senators and deputies to reach a sufficient majority to be elected (half plus one of the seats in the Senate and Chamber of Deputies). His undisguised candidacy – he published advertisements in the newspapers and personally called parliamentarians to convince them – did not convince even his coalition partners Matteo Salvini (League) and Giorgia Meloni (Brothers of Italy). Both considered Berlusconi a dead character and too divisive to make him president of the Republic. Not to mention the processes that are pending and his long history in court involved in cases of corruption of minors or tax fraud (he received a firm conviction and political disqualification).

Berlusconi’s decision does not pave the way for the main candidate right now: Mario Draghi. Il Cavaliere signs his political death in a long statement announcing his retirement. But in his epitaph he also writes that he will not support the current prime minister. The right-wing coalition (Forza Italia, Liga and Hermanos de Italia) must now agree on a name that competes with the current president of the Council of Ministers. A move that greatly complicates the play. If things get too twisted, many parliamentarians begin to advocate asking the current President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, to extend his mandate for a few more years. A movement inspired by what was already done with Giorgio Napolitano, predecessor of the current head of state.

Measures to vote in a pandemic

Voting will begin this Monday after three in the afternoon. The Parliament, in a joint session -630 deputies, 321 senators and 58 regional delegates-, will begin to look for Mattarella’s successor in a vote that can last indefinitely until the necessary quorum is achieved. The threshold decreases as progress is made unsuccessfully towards the election of the candidate. In the first three, two thirds are needed: that is, 673 out of 1,008 parliamentarians. From the fourth, serve only half plus one. It is there where it is expected that in this close election the name with real possibilities can appear.

One of the added problems this time was the possible loss of parliamentarians who were in quarantine due to covid-19. But the Government approved last Friday a decree that, as an exception, authorizes those infected or isolated in a preventive way to travel to the capital in their vehicle or in their ambulance to go to Parliament and vote “for the time strictly necessary.” They will not be able to use public means of transport, or walk down the street, they will not be able to have contact with third parties, they will be assigned a place to spend the night and they must always wear an FFP2 mask. And it has been arranged that these voters vote in the Parliament parking lot, where they will arrive in a car and hand their ballot to two officials, who will guard it after depositing it in the ballot box.

