Former prime minister and communications magnate Silvio Berlusconi announced on Saturday (22) the withdrawal of his candidacy for the presidency of Italy, two days before the start of voting in Parliament.

‘Il Cavaliere’, 85, has been campaigning for weeks to replace President Sergio Mattarella, although few analysts believe he has enough support to win.

In a statement during a virtual meeting with leaders of the Italian right, Berlusconi insisted he had enough votes, but out of “national responsibility”, he asked those who proposed his name to withdraw it.

“Today, Italy needs unity,” he said, alluding to the current Covid-19 pandemic. “I will continue to serve my country in other ways,” he added.

The leading candidate for the presidency remains Prime Minister Mario Draghi, the former president of the European Central Bank who led Italy’s national unity government last year.

Berlusconi, whose Forza Italia party is a member of the government, repeated his wish for Draghi to remain in office until the next legislative elections in 2023.

“I consider it necessary for the Draghi government to complete its work by the end of the legislature,” he wrote in a statement released by his spokesperson.

In this way, it will be possible to guarantee the implementation of the reforms demanded by the European Union, launched a year ago to obtain post-covid European funds and avoid a government crisis.

Berlusconi said he would work with Matteo Salvini of the anti-immigration La Liga party and Giorgia Meloni of the far-right Brothers of Italy to agree on a name capable of achieving “broad consensus”.

The Italian parliament begins voting on Monday to elect a new president of the Republic. In the first three rounds of voting, a two-thirds majority is required, but from the fourth round, a simple majority is sufficient.

The office of president in Italy is largely ceremonial, but it plays a crucial arbitration role during political crises and wields significant influence.

The term of office is seven years.

