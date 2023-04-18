“The pathology from which Berlusconi suffers has therapies that can allow a good quality of life”





Silvio Berlusconi, admitted to an ordinary ward of the San Raffaele of Milanafter coming out of intensive care, he will be able to return to political activity as president of Come on Italy? It is the question that everyone is asking, not only in the Azzurri party but in the entire political world, with the centre-right in the lead. To answer this question Affaritaliani.it And Fabrizio Pregliascomedical director of the IRCCS Galeazzi Hospital – Sant’Ambrogio Milan.

The answer is very clear: “The pathology from which Berlusconi suffers has therapies that can allow a good quality of life under constant health monitoring. Certainly age requires attention in managing activities, but no impediment to participation in political life“, says Pregliasco, a well-known virologist at the time of Covid and candidate with Pierfrancesco Majorino in the last regional elections in Lombardy.

