Berlusconi and Milan, Marco Van Basten most loved player: “Symbol of the beauty of football”

“The most loved footballer? It’s hard to answer, – Silvio Berlusconi said in 2020 in an interview with Il Corriere della Sera’- the story of my Milan was one of great champions, who made every fan dream, me first. A personal relationship of esteem and affection has always been established with my ‘boys’. But if I really have to name one, I choose Marco Van Basten, symbol of the beauty of football as I understand it. A legendary protagonist who left a void that could not be filled when he had to leave the football fields too soon.”

Berlusconi and Milan: Savicevic-Sheva the blows. Redondo-Davids the flops.

History of the biggest hits (and some wrong purchases)

“Van Basten is Berlusconi’s most loved player. We argued for Savicevic”: the memory of Fabio Capello

“Which player did Berlusconi love the most? I think Van Basten. And what he would have wanted to take without succeeding? I would say Messi. We argued for Savicevic. The president complained when I replaced him and I explained to him that he had to sacrifice more. It ended up that we had a meeting with Dejan and the other players to tell him that we would help him, but he should have worked more for the team. He did and you know how that turned out,” the words of Fabio Capello to Corriere della Sera.

Van Basten remembers Silvio Berlusconi: “Beautiful and unforgettable times”

“Beautiful and unforgettable times. Thank you President”, the memory of Marco Van Basten after the death of Silvio Berlusconi. The former Dutch striker – who wore the Milan shirt from 1987 to 1995 – has published a photo of the first European Cup victory of the Berlusconi era, with the former president and the Rossoneri team on the pitch celebrating.





