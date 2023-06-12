Berlusconi’s death, this is what changes in family businesses

The death of Silvio Berlusconi it came unexpected, even for hers five children and 17 grandchildren. From now on it will be up to them to carry on the empire built by his father. But what exactly do Silvio Berlusconi’s heirs do? THE eldest children by Silvio Berlusconi are Marina And Piersilvio. Maria Elvira, known only by her first name Marina, was born in 1966, Pier Silvio three years later in 1969.

Marina – we read in Today – after having started the University drop out of school to concentrate about the company family and in 1996 becomes the Vice President of Fininvest, the holding that manages the equity department of the Berlusconi family, became its president in 2005. In 2003, after Leonardo’s death Mondadorialso becomes the president of the publishing house Mondadori. In 2001 she was listed by the US magazine Fortune among the 50 Most Influential Women of the international economic community. Marina has been married since 2008 to Maurizio Vanadia, a former dancer at the Scala in Milan. From their bond they were born two kids: Gabriele in 2002 and Silvio in 2003.

