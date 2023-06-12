Friend of Vladimir Putin, Silvio Berlusconi had never hidden that he judged the Ukrainian president “very, very negatively”.. So much so that in February Volodymyr Zelensky commented with annoyance on the declarations of the leader of Forza Italia during the press conference in Kiev with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, saying that probably Berlusconi had never had his house bombed (Video).

Back in September 2015, the Kiev government banned Berlusconi from entering the country for three years after the Forza Italia leader went on a private visit to Crimea with Putin, thereby legitimizing the Russian occupation of the annexed Ukrainian peninsula. year before. But with the Russian invasion of Ukraine, very harsh judgments of Berlusconi against Zelensky emerged which embarrassed his party and then also the Meloni government.

Berlusconi on Zelensky

The last remote confrontation with Zelensky dates back to last February. “I talk to Zelensky? If I had been the prime minister, I would never have gone because we are witnessing the devastation of your country and the massacre of its soldiers and civilians. It was enough for him to stop attacking the two autonomous republics of Donbass and this would not have happened, so I judge this gentleman’s behavior very, very negatively”, said Berlusconi on 12 February, commenting on the dinner in Paris between the Ukrainian, French and German to which Meloni had not been invited.

“To achieve peace I would think that Mr. American President should take Zelensky and tell him ‘a Marshall Plan is at your disposal after the end of the war to rebuild the Ukraine. A Marshall Plan 6-7-8-9 trillion dollars, a one condition, that you order a ceasefire tomorrow, also because starting tomorrow we will no longer give you dollars and we will no longer give you weapons”. Only such a thing could convince this gentleman to reach a ceasefire”, he added Berlusconi, then forcing Palazzo Chigi to clarify its support for Ukraine. The affair had also had consequences for Forza Italia’s international alliances. The group leader of the European Populars, Manfred Weber, had in fact canceled a conference of the EPP in Naples in protest at Berlusconi’s words.

Zelensky’s reply

Zelensky then replied on February 21, during the press conference with Meloni, who came to visit Kiev. “Several leaders have the right to think, the real problem is the approach of the Italian company that gave that leader a mandate. I believe that Berlusconi’s house has never been bombed, never have tanks arrived in his garden , no one killed his relatives, he never had to pack his bags at 3 in the morning to escape and all this thanks to the brotherly love of Russia,” Zelensky said. Berlusconi had not commented, but had leaked that as a boy he had been displaced and had “experienced the horrors of war”.

But already in September Berlusconi had defended Putin in an interview with Bruno Vespa. In the Forza Italia leader’s version, Putin had “fallen into a difficult and dramatic situation”, after the republics of Donbass had asked him to intervene, saying: “Zelensky has increased the attacks of his forces against us and our borders, we have reached 16 thousand dead, defend us because if you don’t do it we don’t know where we can get”. “So – Berlusconi said again – the troops had to enter, reach Kiev in a week, replace Zelensky’s government with a government of decent people and go back in a week. Instead they found unexpected resistance which was then funded with weapons of all kinds from the West”.

On October 18, an audio emerged in which Berlusconi told his MPs that he had “re-established relations with Putin”, explaining that the Russian leader had sent him “20 bottles of vodka and a very sweet letter” and he had replied with bottles of Lambrusco. On the eve of Meloni’s visit to Kiev, Zelensky made fun of this story in an interview with Repubblica. “I heard Berlusconi’s statements. I don’t know him personally. But maybe we too need to send him something. Does he like vodka? We have excellent quality vodka in Ukraine, we can give it to him if he thinks,” commented the Ukrainian president.