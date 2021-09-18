Berlusconi wants the Quirinale: the meeting with Renzi in Sardinia to get the votes of Italia Viva

Silvio Berlusconi is convinced that he can be elected President of the Republic despite the not very encouraging developments of the Ruby-ter trial, which sees him accused of corruption, and the coldness of the allies of the Brothers of Italy. According to what was reported by Francesco Verderami on the Corriere della Sera, Cavaliere believes he has a chance to be chosen as Sergio Mattarella’s successor starting from the fourth ballot, when the quorum for the election of the head of state will be lowered.

To achieve the goal, Berlusconi would also have explicitly asked Matteo Renzi for the votes of Italia Viva on the fourth vote, during a meeting that took place in his villa in Porto Rotondo. According to Verderami, the face to face, denied by Italia Viva, would have taken place at the end of August, in the days when the former secretary of the Democratic Party was in Porto Cervo to present his book “Controcorrente”.

Berlusconi, already convicted of fraud on the purchase and sale of film rights in the Mediaset trial, believes he can also count on the support of a “group of five stars”, who can help him obtain the approximately 60 votes needed to be elected to the Quirinale, in addition to those available to the entire center-right. The other allied parties of the coalition have expressed support for his candidacy, even if in recent weeks the Brothers of Italy seem to have distanced themselves from the hypothesis of electing a divisive figure like Berlusconi.

“I would like to imagine a figure who did not have great ties with the parties”, Giorgia Meloni said last Thursday on the broadcast “L’Aria che tira” on La7, adding that she considers Carlo Azeglio Ciampi “an excellent president of the Republic” whose election was “transversal”.