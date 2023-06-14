Berlusconi-De Benedetti, two narcissistic and irrepressible egos that gave birth to a sensational battle. The roots of the power struggle. Analyses

Blinded by partisanship and emotionalism, journalists and commentators of the right and left have completely ignored and omittedin the story of the glories and evils of Berlusconi’s thirty years, the key element, the common thread of the personal, entrepreneurial and political life of Knight of Arcore: the heinous clash of powerno holds barred, with Carlo De Benedetti. The Piedmontese engineer who tried in every way to overcome and annihilate it, who badly dented it but never managed to finish it. Two similarly narcissistic and irrepressible egos, both starting from scratch in the early 70s, Engineer and Knighthating each other, they gave birth to a duel sometimes striking but always deaf and violent of type not only personalbut business and politics.



It all started at the beginning of the 80s with the clash of Segrate for control of the Mondadori-Republic-Espresso group. It ended with an armistice and partition brokered by Giulio Andreotti: to Berlusconisupported by the PSI secretary Craxi, went there Mondadori (mostly books, already having control of private TVs), to De Benedetti touched the journalistic flesh that would make his fortune: the best-selling and most influential newspaper – Republic of Scalfari and all the great radical chic brands – the weekly assault l’Expresseda chain of well-established fortissimos local newspapersThe advertising giant Manzoni and an archipelago of private radios.

