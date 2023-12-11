Berlusconi: Villa Campari will not be sold, it will remain in Marina

“The sale of Villa Camparion the Lake Maggiore, it was never taken into consideration: many fond memories link the family to this house. Marina Berlusconi, in particular, she harbors the desire to keep Villa Campari for herself, for her husband and for her children”. The clarification comes from a spokesperson for the Berlusconi family, consulted by ANSA for a comment on an article published today in the press. “The family – the spokesperson says – she is very fond of these places, as was Silvio Berlusconi himself, and she once again warmly thanks the council and the mayor Luca Bona for having wanted to grant her honorary citizenship”.

Obviously it won't be put up for sale either Villa San Martino of Arcore, residence of the former prime minister for decades. Recently it was Marina Berlusconi herself, in an interview, who responded thus to the question on the future of the residence: “Villa San Martino must remain alive: we want it to remain the venue for work meetings, as well as, naturally, the meeting point of our family. It's what he would have wanted.”

