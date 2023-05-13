Berlusconi: Veronica Lario, “He suffers; he tries hard”

“It’s a very personal question, I’d rather not answer. There is a person who is ill, who suffers and who tries his best”. This is how Veronica Lario answered a question about the health conditions of the leader of Forza Italia, Silvio Berlusconi, hospitalized since 5 April with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia intercepted at the Più Europa conference at the Palazzo delle Stelline in Milan on the issues of work and politics economic.

+Europe: Veronica Lario, I’m partly close to their positions

“I am a grandmother and for me the family is the most important thing, I have many grandchildren and there was a very interesting conference on new technologies here. I came to be able to have a dialogue with my family, that’s all.” So Veronica Lario replied to those who asked her why she was at the + Europa conference at the Palazzo delle Stelline in Milan on the issues of work and economic policy. To those who asked her if she was close to the ideas of + Europa, Veronica Lario added: “Yes, in part. On the fact that we need to broaden our views and above all these young people, thanks to new technologies, are in direct contact and this must be helped, not blocked or mortified”.

Cannabis: Veronica Lario, everyone does what they want about using it

On the theme of the legalization of soft drugs “I believe that drugs are a serious issue and that young people must understand the seriousness of this issue, then in using it everyone does what they want”. This is how Veronica Lario answered a question on the legalization of cannabis at the +Europe conference on the issues of work and economic policy at the Palazzo delle Stelline in Milan.

+ Europe: Della Vedova, if V. Lario gets a card, he’s welcome

“I am very happy that Veronica Lario is also closely following the things we do, about freedom, Europe and law. If you want to take the card, you will be welcome like all the people who were there today ”. So the deputy of +Europe, Benedetto Della Vedova, replied on the sidelines of the conference organized by the party on the issues of work and economic policy, at the Palazzo delle Stelline in Milan. Veronica Lario “you participated in this initiative which is public, therefore, I am very happy that you intervened here”, he concluded. The coordinator of + Europa in Milan and Veronica Lario’s accountant, Paolo Costanzo, then added that Veronica Lario “is a very curious and very active person from a cultural point of view. Artificial intelligence is one of the things that interests her a lot”.

