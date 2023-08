Stefano Pioli’s AC Milan won the first Silvio Berlusconi Trophy. The Rossoneri prevailed 7-6 after the penalty shoot-out at the U Power Stadium in Monza, after regulation time ended on 1-1 thanks to goals from Pulisic in the 29th minute and Colpani in the 32nd minute. Di Birindelli made the decisive mistake from the spot with the ball hitting the crossbar after all the penalties had been scored.