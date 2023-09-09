Agreement between the Berlusconi brothers on father Silvio’s legacy

The agreement between the five children on the inheritance of their father Silvio Berlusconi has now been reached. Corriere della Sera writes this, according to which only the formal details for which the lawyers are busy are missing. “This means that the children will accept the inheritance without asking for the benefit of inventory, which would have forced them to take longer and write down the details of all the assets.”

According to the Courier, “Marina and Pier Silvio, who will be the majority shareholders of Fininvest, and the younger brothers Barbara, Eleonora and Luigi”. After the agreement “phase two will begin with the subdivision of the shares, a possible partial corporate reorganization at the top and in the governance to implement the division of the assets desired by the father. The ways in which the legacies envisaged by Silvio will be satisfied still remain to be defined. Berlusconi for her brother Paolo (100 million), Marta Fascina (100) and Marcello Dell’Utri (30)”.

According to the Courier, “53% goes to Marina and Pier Silvio in equal parts and 47% to the other three brothers. But everything else? Villas, boats, works of art, personal investments, bank accounts? If the ratio is, roughly speaking, 60/40 or 60% of the assets to Marina and Pier Silvio and 40% pro-rata to the other three brothers, the assets will have to be attributed with these proportions”, writes the Corriere. It still remains to be understand how to divide the numerous luxury properties, from Arcore to Sardinia.

