Berlusconi, the secret door of Palazzo Grazioli that makes you travel with your imagination

Palazzo Grazioli it was Silvio's Roman home for years Berlusconi. Right there, among other things, the famous “elegant dinners“. The Knight lived in that house for 15 yearsuntil the 2000. Now the Foreign Press Association in Italy has moved from Via dell'Umiltà to Palazzo Grazioli and here a journalist from Times he made a very particular discovery. “A good way to allow guests to leave quickly?“, he asks Tom Kington.

Italy's Foreign Press Association moved into Silvio Berlusconi's old Rome apartment this morning. First discovery was a secret door to a back staircase. Good way to allow party guests to leave in a hurry? pic.twitter.com/c4LbXzSG2b — Tom Kington (@tomkington) March 25, 2024

The British journalist – reports Il Fatto Quotidiano – asks himself this, with irony, sharing a video which reveals a secret Passage in one of Berlusconi's most famous homes, a crossroads of countless decisive political leaders for the centre-right and for Italy but also at the center of judicial matters linked to part of the “elegant dinners” that were held there when the leader of Forza Italia era Prime Minister. The secret door discovered by the English journalist is, in fact, hidden behind a bookcase and leads to one staircase at the back.