The famous one is back in the news Silvio Berlusconi’s art collection2500 paintings bought by the Knight and kept in a hangar, which his children try to get rid of in some way, because many of these works are defined as “crusts“, that is, of poor value. But surprisingly, it turned out that instead ad Arcore there is an object of value he has a lot of it. It is – we read in Il Fatto Quotidiano – a precious watch Louis XVI that the founder of Forza Italia bought in 1995: but what was the result stolen in France, so much so that the head of operations of the OCBC (Office central de lutte contre le traffic des biens culturesls) flew to Milan trying to recover it. In vain. The story is told by an authoritative French journalist, Vincent Nocein La Gazette Drouot, a historic weekly magazine that deals with the art market.

The night between 28 and 29 May 1991, – continues Il Fatto – specialized thieves entered the castle of Bouges, near Châteauroux, in central France, and took the watch away. In 1995 it was purchased mysteriously through a dealer tour by Berlusconi for 700 thousand French francs. After the theft, Bernard Darties, the great hunter of stolen works from the OCBC, the French police structure that deals with cultural heritage, immediately took action. He had reconstructed the secret journey of the watch from France to Belgium, from Germany to Switzerland, until arriving in Italy.

Darties arrives in Milan and, assisted by the Carabinieri of the Artistic Heritage Protection Unit, he questions Berlusconi and asks him to return the watch. But the former Prime Minister replies that he would give the precious object back to France only if he was reimbursed for the price he had paid in good faith to the Swiss gallery owner. Today Vincent Noce tries to launch an appeal to the family: “It would be an honor for the Berlusconis to return this watch to Francethey would demonstrate that the word honor still has a meaning in their family.”

