Words that highlight a further improvement in the health conditions of the former prime minister

«Over the last four days, the responses to the therapies have made it possible to achieve a stable clinical picture, characterized by a optimal and convincing recovery of organ functions».

According to health bulletin of the president of Forza Italia Silvio Berlusconidistributed by the San Raffaele Hospital and signed by Professor Alberto Zangrillopersonal doctor of Silvio Berlusconi and of Professor Fabio Ciceri, head of the Hematology and Bone Marrow Transplantation and Oncohematology Units, over the last four days, the responses to the therapies have given excellent results which show a further improvement for the former prime minister .

On April 17, Berlusconi came out of intensive care and was transferred to an ordinary hospital ward. He had been hospitalized at San Raffaele in Milan on 5 April last.