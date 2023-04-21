“President Silvio Berlusconi’s clinical picture appears to be slowly but progressively improving. The treatments and monitoring of organ functions continue”: professors Alberto Zangrillo and Fabio Ciceri, who took care of the leader of Forza Italia in the San Raffaele hospital in Milan, today compiled a medical bulletin with an update on the conditions of health of the former cav.

This is Berlusconi’s seventeenth day in the facility, transferred on Sunday from the intensive care unit to the ordinary hospitalization unit. Hospitalized on April 5 for a lung infection in the context of chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, the leader of the Azzurri saw his health gradually improve, the specialists who are treating him leak cautious optimism but do not say too much about the times of discharge.