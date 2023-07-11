Berlusconi legacy, the special machines for getting around the avenues of Villa Certosa

Silvio’s will Berlusconi has been opened and there is no reference to car park del Cavaliere, another real one treasure. The classic iconography of the politician – we read on quattroruote – shows Berlusconi with relatively banal means, such as the Audi A8 and the Mercedes S-Class which he often used for his travels, together with a maserati Four doors. Car, the latter, that the then president of Ferrari and Maserati, Luca Cordero of Montezemolohe had wanted to deliver to him personally, to underline the importance of the use of a product strictly by the head of government Made in Italy. At the time, the value of this Maserati was estimated at around half a million euros.

Read also: Berlusconi legacy: private planes for children, but the company is losing money

Subscribe to the newsletter

