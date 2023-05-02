Silvio Berlusconi entered the hospital last April 4 for pneumonia that arose in the context of chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, a month after crossing the doors of the San Raffaele in Milan Silvio Berlusconi could be discharged. His conditions have gradually improved, to the point that the former prime minister quickly left the intensive care unit and should soon leave the ordinary hospitalization unit as well.

The situation remains delicate: the pneumonia is now under control, but the doctors remain concerned by the myelomonocytic leukemia that has struck the leader of Forza Italia. The next medical bulletin should arrive tomorrow, while some sources clarify that the forecasts for the ex Cav’s resignation do not concern the next 24 or 48 hours, but the next 5 days.

Over the past few weeks, Berlusconi has undergone chemotherapy and other treatments necessary to fight the lung infection, starting with antibiotic treatment. In recent days he had expressed his willingness to participate in the convention of 5 and 6 May to various party representatives. “He expressly told me he wanted to intervene”, the words of Maurizio Gasparri.